Florida gives Mullen 3-year extension, $1.5M raise annually

The new average salary will make him the third highest-paid coach in the SEC.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida football coach Dan Mullen will stay with the Gators through the 2026 season— and he'll get a hefty pay raise to show for it.

Mullen received a three-year contract extension worth an additional $1.5 million annually, boosting his annual salary to $7.6 million per year.

"Dan has done a tremendous job in his three seasons at Florida, and we are fortunate to have someone with his obvious talents and head coaching experience leading our football program," athletic director Scott Stricklin said in a statement. "I look forward to working alongside him to support his vision for Gators football and our student-athletes for many years."

Going into his fourth season at Florida, Mullen has gone 29-9 with the Gators -- including three straight New Year's Six appearances, ESPN reports.

The news follows a disappointing 2020 season that closed with a three-game losing streak and included several public relations missteps and NCAA sanctions.

Mullen made headlines when he called for Florida to "pack the Swamp" amid the coronavirus pandemic. He was also fined $25,000 for his role in a benches-clearing brawl against Missouri.

Later in the season, the NCAA handed Mullen a year-long show-cause penalty along with a one-year probation for UF's football program for recruiting violations.

The Gators released Mullen’s contract Tuesday in response to a public records request. He signed the amendment in early May.

The 49-year-old will make $7.6 million in 2021, up from $6.07 million last year. Mullen now ranks third in the powerhouse Southeastern Conference in average salary, behind Alabama’s Nick Saban and LSU’s Ed Orgeron.