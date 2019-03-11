TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State has fired Willie Taggart one day after the Seminoles were beaten by Miami and fell closer to missing a bowl game for the second consecutive season.

Taggart was 9-12 in parts of two seasons at Florida State. He was fired Sunday.

Odell Haggins, who is in his 26th season on FSU’s coaching staff, has been asked to serve as interim head coach for the remainder of the season. Haggins served in the same capacity for the Seminoles’ final two games of the 2017 season after head coach Jimbo Fisher left.

“I spoke to Coach Taggart this afternoon to let him know of our decision,” said Florida State Director of Athletics David Coburn. “I met with the team and coaches immediately after that conversation to let them know of the change. It was very important to us that the student-athletes know right away.”

“I think very highly of Coach Taggart and wish him well, but in the interest of the university we had no choice but to make a change,” said Florida State University President John Thrasher. “We will support our student-athletes in every way and do all we can to return to the winning tradition that is Seminole football.”

“We deeply appreciate all that Coach Taggart has done for our program and wish him and his family nothing but the best,” added Coburn.

Coburn confirmed that Florida State would immediately engage in a national search to fill the position.

