After Hail Mary loss, Florida State lineman proposes to girlfriend on field

The photo has gone viral after the team lost to Jacksonville State.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A Florida State lineman took a moment to propose on the field to his girlfriend. However, it wasn't the exact way one would like the night to end before a proposal.

Florida State lost in a last-second Hail Mary Saturday night, upping the score, 20-17. However, this blemish on the FSU 0-2 season didn't stop FSU lineman Brady Scott from his planned "will you marry me?" moment with his girlfriend.

In a photo captured at the end of the game, Scott is seen on one knee proposing to his girlfriend, Makala Peirce. The touching moment was taken over by sports fans on the Internet after the image was shared on Twitter.

FSU player proposing on the field with Jacksonville St still celebrating in the background. You can’t make this stuff up pic.twitter.com/jeC5GZ45gz — Andrew Ferrelli (@Andrew_Ferrelli) September 13, 2021

A Twitter user said an "FSU player proposing on the field with Jacksonville St. still celebrating in the background. You can’t make this stuff up."

While the Florida State team hoped for a win against Jacksonville State University. Scott won in another way.

She said yes.

The photo that has been shared by the thousands was actually nabbed from the lineman's Instagram account where the couple is all smiles as Peirce rocks her new bling.

As the Internet commented on the engagement, many fans and social media users congratulated the couple, emphasizing that there's more to life than just football. Scott eventually had the final laugh when he plugged in the couple's registry on Twitter.