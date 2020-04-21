FORT WORTH, Texas — Texas and Florida appear to be ready to allow NASCAR races to resume without fans. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says NASCAR is working with Texas Motor Speedway on a plan.

Track president Eddie Gossage says he's already working on a specific date.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has spoken to NASCAR executive Lesa France Kennedy. That means the possible availability of the Homestead-Miami Speedway track and Daytona International Speedway.

Marcus Smith is CEO of Speedway Motorsports that owns Charlotte Motor Speedway and the Texas track.

Smith says he’s eager to work with North Carolina to run the Coca-Cola 600 on May 24.

