Port Charlotte football team held player-led practices during Hurricane Ian to prepare for state championship push

Without electricity or water, the Port Charlotte football players practiced on their own during Hurricane Ian. That time has prepare them for the playoffs.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Football is much more than a game in Port Charlotte. It is their way of life. The players in the Pirates' program only get three weeks off in a calendar year. When Hurricane Ian made landfall in September, Port Charlotte's season took a rare pause.

"You've got guys on the team that have lost houses. You've got coaches on the staff that have lost houses," said head coach Jordan Ingman, a player at Port Charlotte when Hurricane Charley made landfall in 2004.

With the season in doubt, the coaching staff challenged the players to stay in shape while the school was closed.

Senior quarterback Bryce Eaton took the call to action seriously. He contacted his teammates via Snapchat to organize player-only practices at a nearby park.

These practices were held in the morning and consisted of drills and conditioning exercises.

"It takes a lot to be working out when you have no electricity, no water, no none of that," wide receiver Jamal Streeter Jr. said.

"The hurricane was tough on everybody, but it was just good to be able to get a break from all the hurricane stuff," Eaton said.

The practices were effective, as the Pirates returned to organized team activities in shape. Port Charlotte won its final three regular season games and secured the District 3S-13 championship.

"Three weeks ago, we were in yards, cleaning debris up and not knowing if we'd even be on the turf again. Is it perfect? No. But it's a lot better than it could have been," coach Ingman said.