Bucs-Raiders game moved out of Sunday Night Football timeslot this weekend

The Bucs were supposed to fill the Sunday Night Football slot, but will now play hours earlier.

TAMPA, Fla — If you want to catch the Bucs play this weekend, you'll need to tune in a bit earlier.

The NFL has released a change in its week 7 schedule. The Bucs-Raiders game that was originally scheduled for Oct. 25 at 8:20 p.m. will now be played at 4:05 p.m.

The change-up means the Seahawks-Cardinals match up will now fill the Sunday Night Football slot at 8:20 p.m.

"These decisions were made out of an abundance of caution to ensure that a game would be available for fans on Sunday Night Football," the NFL wrote in a news release.

The league added the scheduling decision was made in consultation with medical experts to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel.

The change comes as the Las Vegas Raiders sent its starting offensive line home as part of its contact tracing efforts after right tackle Trent Brown tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Associated Press.

What other people are reading right now: