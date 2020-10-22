x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Football

Bucs-Raiders game moved out of Sunday Night Football timeslot this weekend

The Bucs were supposed to fill the Sunday Night Football slot, but will now play hours earlier.
Credit: Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneer
TAMPA, FL - The Buccaneers' new helmet for the 2020 season. Photo by Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, Fla — If you want to catch the Bucs play this weekend, you'll need to tune in a bit earlier.

The NFL has released a change in its week 7 schedule. The Bucs-Raiders game that was originally scheduled for Oct. 25 at 8:20 p.m. will now be played at 4:05 p.m.

The change-up means the Seahawks-Cardinals match up will now fill the Sunday Night Football slot at 8:20 p.m.

"These decisions were made out of an abundance of caution to ensure that a game would be available for fans on Sunday Night Football," the NFL wrote in a news release.

The league added the scheduling decision was made in consultation with medical experts to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel. 

The change comes as the Las Vegas Raiders sent its starting offensive line home as part of its contact tracing efforts after right tackle Trent Brown tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Associated Press.

Related Articles

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter