2021 East-West Shrine Bowl canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

Organizers hope it will resume in 2022.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The 2021 East-West Shrine Bowl, which is regularly played in St. Petersburg, has been canceled.

The nation’s oldest college football all-star game, which benefits Shriners Hospitals for Children, announced Tuesday the Jan. 23 bowl at Tropicana Field has been called off due to challenges related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s terribly disappointing to have to cancel this year’s game, but there are so many issues involved with bringing in approximately 130 players and 25 NFL coaches from every corner of the United States and Canada,” Bob Roller, executive director of the East-West Shrine Bowl, said in a news release.

As Roller explained, it's tough enough for college teams to try to provide "a bubble" during the regular season, but the bowl would have been played after all athletes had gone home for the holidays. That would create logistical challenges for limiting potential transmission of the virus when they returned.

“It presented too many potential issues for this one year," Roller said.

The East-West Shrine Bowl dates back to 1925. In the years since, thousands of former players have made it to the NFL, including 78 who are now part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Ninety-eight athletes who played in the 2020 East-West Shrine Bowl are currently on NFL rosters.

"Some of the many all-star names to play in past games include Tom Brady, Gale Sayers, John Elway, Lawrence Taylor, Pat Tillman, Frank Gifford, Brett Favre, Dick Butkus, Mike Ditka and Roger Staubach," the East-West Shrine Bowl wrote in a news release.

Organizers of the bowl said players eligible for the canceled 2021 game will still get formal invitations to become part of the tradition.

