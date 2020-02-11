x
SEC fines Florida's Mullen $25K for role in brawl vs. Mizzou

Half-game suspensions also were issued for several Missouri players.
Credit: Brad McClenny/The Gainesville Sun via A
Florida coach Dan Mullen, right, is held back by coaches and law enforcement after a fight broke out at the end of the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Missouri in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Southeastern Conference has fined Florida football coach Dan Mullen $25,000 for his role in a benches-clearing brawl against Missouri.

The league also issued half-game suspensions for Missouri linebacker Chad Bailey, offensive lineman Dylan Spencer and defensive lineman Markell Utsey. 

Each of them will sit out the first half of Missouri’s next game, against No. 5 Georgia on Nov. 14. 

Florida defensive lineman Zach Carter and linebacker Antwuan Powell, who were ejected for fighting, will be suspended for the first half against the Bulldogs on Saturday in Jacksonville. 

Missouri linebacker Tre Williams won't be punished further.

