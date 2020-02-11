SEC fines Florida's Mullen $25K for role in brawl vs. Mizzou

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Southeastern Conference has fined Florida football coach Dan Mullen $25,000 for his role in a benches-clearing brawl against Missouri.
The league also issued half-game suspensions for Missouri linebacker Chad Bailey, offensive lineman Dylan Spencer and defensive lineman Markell Utsey.
Each of them will sit out the first half of Missouri’s next game, against No. 5 Georgia on Nov. 14.
Florida defensive lineman Zach Carter and linebacker Antwuan Powell, who were ejected for fighting, will be suspended for the first half against the Bulldogs on Saturday in Jacksonville.
Missouri linebacker Tre Williams won't be punished further.
What other people are reading right now:
- What to expect on election night 2020: 3 ways this year could be different
- Hurricane Eta rapidly intensifies, now a major Category 4 hurricane
- 16-year-old killed in boat crash on the Intracoastal Waterway; teen charged
- Bail set at $2 million for teen accused in deadly Kenosha shootings
- 17,043 people have died from COVID-19 in Florida
- Bacteria lurking in Florida water responsible for hundreds of cases
- What you need to know about the 6 constitutional amendments on Florida ballots
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter