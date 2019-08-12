For the second season in a row, the University of Florida has earned and accepted a New Year's Six bowl bid.
The Capital One Orange Bowl on Dec. 30 will pit Florida against Virginia.
Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. ESPN will broadcast the game.
The matchup marks Florida's fourth Orange Bowl appearance. The team has a 3-0 record in the previous games.
What other people are reading right now:
- FBI investigating deadly shooting at NAS Pensacola as an act of terrorism
- St. Pete track star killed in Naval Air Station Pensacola shooting
- ‘My teacher said go hide’: Students relive moments during search for violent bank robber
- Elderly couple loses home in fire one day after burying son, and two months after their daughter's death
- 'Rare' cardinal appears male on one side, female on the other
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter