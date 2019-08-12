For the second season in a row, the University of Florida has earned and accepted a New Year's Six bowl bid.

The Capital One Orange Bowl on Dec. 30 will pit Florida against Virginia.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. ESPN will broadcast the game.

The matchup marks Florida's fourth Orange Bowl appearance. The team has a 3-0 record in the previous games.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter