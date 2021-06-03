With the return of the USFL, football in Tampa could become a triple threat

Football team's in Tampa Bay could be battling for the spotlight in addition to wins in 2022.

TAMPA, Fla. — The football scene in Tampa Bay could be a little more crowded come 2022 after the USFL announced it is relaunching four decades after its short-lived stint came to an end.

USFL will play with a minimum of eight teams next spring, though it's not yet clear if the Tampa Bay Bandits will be part of the re-launch.

The team that wore similar colors to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers first came on to the football scene in 1983 under owner John Bassett and were considered one of the league's "most entertaining teams."

Should the Bandits once again step foot on the field they wouldn't be the only revived football league in 2022. That's right, the XFL is slated to make a comeback that same year with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as one of the league's owners.

"As owners, we’re proud to champion our XFL players, coaches, cities and fans into an electrifying 2022 season! It’s an uphill battle - but we’re hungry, humble and no one will outwork us. A league of culture, passion & purpose," Johnson tweeted at the time.

The XFL initially ended in bankruptcy after the 2020 season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic which put an end to the Tampa Bay Vipers. Oddsmakers, at the time, projected the team to top the league.

Add the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers into the mix and football in the area essentially becomes a triple threat in a city already deemed "Champa Bay" after its sports team's impressive 2020 seasons.

The Buccaneers are currently preparing for their second run at the championship title during their 2021 season with all their starters returning. Fans will get to see quarterback Tom Brady steer the Bucs ship toward back-to-back victories on football's biggest stage in person this year.

Brady announced Raymond James Stadium will open up to 100 percent capacity for home games. You can catch the Bucs schedule here.