FSU to require fans test negative for COVID-19, wear masks inside football stadium

The new policies are effective immediately ahead of the Oct. 3 home game against Jacksonville State.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State University has enacted new policies for fans attending home football games at Doak Campbell Stadium.

247Sports reported the new policies were sent in an email from athletic director David Coburn, and come after the university was criticized after some fans were seen not wearing masks earlier this month during the season opener against Georgia Tech.

The new policies mean students attending home games must test negative for COVID-19 in the week before the game. The Tallahassee Democrat said students who don't get tested during the available time period before the games won't be able to get a football ticket.

Testing is available Monday and Wednesday at the Tucker Center COVID-19 Test Site, the newspaper reported.

Any fan not wearing a mask during games will be asked to put one on or leave the stadium, according to the Tallahassee Democrat, citing Coburn's email.

Earlier this month, FSU said tailgating would not be allowed at the Sept. 12 home opener because of a rise in COVID-19 cases. Coburn also said that policy could be adjusted as the season goes on.

The Sept. 26 game in Miami will be missing FSU head coach Mike Norvell, who last week tested positive for coronavirus and is quarantine. The attendance in Miami is also capped to 13,000 people.

What other people are reading right now: