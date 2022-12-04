Gasparilla Bowl: Missouri to take on Wake Forest

The Tigers will be representing the Southeastern Conference while the Demon Deacons have been selected from the Atlantic Coast Conference, bowl officials say.

TAMPA, Fla. — The stage for this year's Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl has been set as the University of Missouri will take on Wake Forest University, sporting event officials announced Sunday.

The Tigers will be representing the Southeastern Conference while the Demon Deacons have been selected from the Atlantic Coast Conference, bowl officials say.

It is the first time both teams will be appearing in the Gasparilla Bowl and also the first match-up between the two.

“Hosting two outstanding teams and the first-ever SEC vs. ACC matchup in our bowl game history is special," Gasparilla Bowl Executive Director Scott Glaser said in a statement. 'These teams will undoubtedly create an electric atmosphere for students, alums, and local football fans. We look forward to welcoming each team and showing why Tampa Bay is the best place to enjoy Bowl Season action.”

Missouri had a 6-6 record and a 3-5 SEC conference record during the 2022 season. The Tigers won four of their last six games and were also the only team to hold No. 1 Georgia to a one-score game in a 26-22 loss.

Wake Forest's offense earned an average of 36.8 points per game in their 2022 season, making it the sixth consecutive season for the Demon Deacons of averaging 30 or more points a game. It's currently the longest streak in the conference and the fourth longest in ACC history, bowl officials say.

The 14th edition of the bowl game is scheduled at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. The game will be televised on ESPN.