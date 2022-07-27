Hillsborough High School football coach named to Florida Athletic Coaches Hall of Fame

Earl Garcia has developed high school players who are now on active NFL rosters.

TAMPA, Fla — Hillsborough High School football head coach Earl Garcia was inducted into the Florida Athletic Coaches Hall of Fame on Wednesday, the school announced in a tweet.

Garcia will be part of the Hall of Fame Class of 2023 alongside five other high school coaches across the state.

He has helped more than 100 players at the school sign college scholarships and 15 players land a spot on an active NFL roster since 1993, Hillsborough County Public Schools said in a tweet.

"The Hall of Fame Award is the highest honor presented by the Florida Athletic Coaches Association," HCPS said in its tweet.