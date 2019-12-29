TAMPA, Fla. — Outback Bowl fans are expected to boost the economy by millions this New Year.

Every year the Outback Bowl brings in tens-of-thousands of people from all over the country. Those visitors spend millions of dollars at hotels, restaurants, shopping and more, according to Outback Bowl officials.

The money the outback Bowl brings in helps support schools and charities. Over the history of the game, it has generated more than $149 million for schools and given unique experiences for thousands of student-athletes, band and spirit squad members.

Since the program started just a few years ago the Outback Bowl has already donated more than $1.5 million to more than 100 charities, including $500,000 in 2019.

