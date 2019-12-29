TAMPA, Fla. — Outback Bowl fans are expected to boost the economy by millions this New Year.
Every year the Outback Bowl brings in tens-of-thousands of people from all over the country. Those visitors spend millions of dollars at hotels, restaurants, shopping and more, according to Outback Bowl officials.
The money the outback Bowl brings in helps support schools and charities. Over the history of the game, it has generated more than $149 million for schools and given unique experiences for thousands of student-athletes, band and spirit squad members.
Since the program started just a few years ago the Outback Bowl has already donated more than $1.5 million to more than 100 charities, including $500,000 in 2019.
RELATED: Minnesota to face Auburn in Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium
RELATED: Winston first quarterback to throw 30 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in same season in NFL history
What other people are reading right now:
- Arrest made in connection to stabbing at rabbi's New York home
- Five victims killed in Atlanta-bound plane crash identified
- Woman hit, killed by Hillsborough County deputy
- Trump retweets, deletes post naming alleged whistleblower
- Restaurant Red Alert: The most shocking reports of 2019
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter