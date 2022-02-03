Jaguars hire Doug Pederson as next head coach

The news effectively puts all the rumors of Bucs offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich leaving the team for Jacksonville to rest.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — While much of the Tampa Bay area is wondering how the Buccaneers will fill a Tom Brady size hole, there's another Florida football team needing to fill a vacancy.

After a tumultuous 13 games with former head coach Urban Meyer, the Jacksonville Jaguars are in need of a new commander in chief and it looks like that person will be Doug Pederson.

ESPN's Adam Schefter broke the news Thursday evening, tweeting that the former Philadelphia Eagles head coach had won the job. The Jaguars would confirm the news an hour later.

The news of Pederson's hiring effectively puts all the rumors of Bucs offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich leaving the team for Jacksonville to rest.

Pederson spent five seasons in Philadelphia (2016-2020), winning a Super Bowl against Tom Brady's Patriots in 2018.

Pederson was Jacksonville’s first candidate interviewed when he met with owner Shad Khan and general manager Trent Baalke on Dec. 30. He waited more than a month for a callback.