Ohio State plans to play in title game Monday despite reports of COVID-19 concerns

Ohio State and Alabama are scheduled to meet Monday night in the National Championship Game.

After reports that the National Championship Game could be delayed due to COVID-19 issues at Ohio State, Athletic Director Gene Smith says the school plans to play on Monday.

"We continue to follow the same protocols as we have all season. We plan to play January 11th," Smith said in a statement sent to 10TV's Dom Tiberi.

The Birmingham News posted a story Tuesday afternoon saying there were concerns related to Ohio State's player availability for the game against Alabama.

Sports Illustrated and ESPN reported that discussions have been held about postponing the game.

ESPN spoke with College Football Playoff executive director Bill Hancock who told them the game remains on schedule.

During the regular season, Ohio State missed three games due to issues with COVID-19.