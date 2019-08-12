TAMPA, Fla. — The Minnesota Gophers will take on the Auburn Tigers at the Outback Bowl in Tampa.

The game kicks off at noon on New Year's Day at Raymond James Stadium and will be broadcast by ESPN. It's the first meeting between the two teams.

The Gophers are currently ranked 18th, and the Tigers are No. 11.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter