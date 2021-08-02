Reports: Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes expected to undergo toe surgery

KANSAS CITY, Missouri — It looks like Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is expected to undergo toe surgery in the offseason, according to reports.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rappaport reports that following Super Bowl LV, Mahomes was anticipated to see a foot specialist before likely getting surgery to repair his "ailing toe."
CBS Sports reports the Kansas City quarterback's toe hasn't healed up as much as Mahomes may have let on. Citing NFL.com, the outlet also shared the turf toes is "serious enough" to undergo surgery.
Fans saw Mahomes run the ball quite a bit during their 31-9 fall to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV. Prior to the big game, Mahomes said his toe was "pretty close to 100%."
"I mean having these two weeks to let it rest and heal up, especially being over three weeks away from the injury itself. If you look at those types of injuries, that kind of gives you the normal timeline," Mahomes said during Super Bowl interviews. "Definitely every single day that I get to rest it, it makes it even better. But it's pretty close to 100% and I'm sure by game day it will be."
