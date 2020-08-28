Big Ten considering several options for football, including Thanksgiving week start

Discussions are still happening about when the Big Ten football season could start.

The Big Ten is looking at multiple potential options for its football season, Ohio State team spokesperson Jerry Emig confirmed to 10TV.

One of the options is for play to start the week of Thanksgiving, as first reported by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and CBS Sports.

Emig said other options that have been discussed are starting around New Year's Day or in January but nothing has been decided.

Emig said television partners play an important part in the process and school presidents would have to approve any plan.

The idea to start the week of Thanksgiving came from Big Ten coaches, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Players, fans and parents have been pushing for the Big Ten to start play.

An announcement that the Big Ten's football season and other fall sports was made earlier this month.

The Columbus Dispatch reported the Big Ten was also looking at playing in domed stadiums this winter.

Not all of the options being discussed for the football season include starting before January, CBS reported.

Ohio State was ranked No. 2 in the pre-seasn AP poll but will not be eligible for future polls because its season has been postponed.

Gene Smith, the Ohio State Athletics Director said last week the university is actively planning for winter and spring seasons for fall sports.