Gronk hops on the back of a SeaDoo to tour Tampa in the most Floridian way possible

TAMPA, Fla — What do you get when you cross Tampa Bay Buccaneer's tight end Rob Gronkowski and a SeaDoo? An epic tour of your new hometown.
In an effort to explore Tampa in the most Floridian way possible, one of the Bucs' newest players threw on some swim trunks and cruised into the waters of Tampa Bay.
During his sightseeing, Gronk stopped by Tampa hot spots like the Tampa Convention Center, Amalie Area, the Straz Center and the University of Tampa.
Gronk posted some of his snapshots of the memory to Instagram with a little rhyme, "feeling the sun and Florida's head and seeing the sites from a SeaDoo seat," he wrote.
What other people are reading right now:
- 2020 Election Results | Get live results from 10 Tampa Bay
- Reports: Florida man shoots, kills pregnant wife after mistaking her for intruder
- In 2016, Trump won Wisconsin recount. Now he seeks another.
- Biden nears 270 as battleground states continue counting ballots
- Police: Man makes threats on YouTube to kill Trump supporters, Florida politicians
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter