Gronk hops on the back of a SeaDoo to tour Tampa in the most Floridian way possible

The Buccaneer's tight end hit all the major stops.
Credit: AP
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) AP Photo/Jeff Bottari

TAMPA, Fla — What do you get when you cross Tampa Bay Buccaneer's tight end Rob Gronkowski and a SeaDoo? An epic tour of your new hometown.

In an effort to explore Tampa in the most Floridian way possible, one of the Bucs' newest players threw on some swim trunks and cruised into the waters of Tampa Bay. 

During his sightseeing, Gronk stopped by Tampa hot spots like the Tampa Convention Center, Amalie Area, the Straz Center and the University of Tampa.

Gronk posted some of his snapshots of the memory to Instagram with a little rhyme, "feeling the sun and Florida's head and seeing the sites from a SeaDoo seat," he wrote.

