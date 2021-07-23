St. Pete native Shaquem Griffin signs with Miami Dolphins

MIAMI — Linebacker Shaquem Griffin is heading back home after being signed by the Miami Dolphins.
NFL Insider Ian Rapoport was the first to report the ex-Seahawk had been scooped up off the open market on a one-year deal with the South Florida team citing sources.
The St. Pete native, who played high school football for the Lakewood High Spartans, was reported to be heading to Miami for a visit ahead of the start of public training camp dates on July 31 but is now "sticking around."
Griffin also confirmed the deal on Instagram with his bio now reading "linebacker for the Miami Dolphins." He also posted to his Instagram story saying, “taking my talents to south beach it’s official.”
Griffin is one of the feel-good stories in the NFL in recent seasons and became an inspiration for many.
He was first drafted by Seattle in 2018, joining his twin brother Shaquill, and made the roster the past two seasons despite having lost his left hand as a child due to a congenital condition. Griffin became the first player with one hand to be drafted in the NFL's modern era when he was chosen by Seattle as a fifth-round pick in 2018, ESPN reports.
Griffin was released from the Seahawks in Sept. 2020. His brother also left the team in free agency and has since signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
During the 2020 season, Griffin played in 14 games and recorded nine tackles and one sack.
