Tickets to the Gasparilla Bowl are completely sold out

A limited number of standing-room-only tickets are expected to be released in the coming days.

TAMPA, Fla. — If you were waiting to buy your tickets to the Gasparilla Bowl, well, you are pretty much out of luck.

Tickets to the Florida team showdown are completely sold out. The only bright light is that the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl says it plans to release a limited amount of standing-room-only tickets.

"TICKET UPDATE: Seats for the @UnionHomeMtg Gasparilla Bowl are completely sold out. BUT we will be releasing a VERY limited amount of standing-room-only tickets in the coming days. Stay tuned! #JoinTheInvasion," it tweeted.

The Gasparilla Bowl will get underway at 7 p.m. ET on Dec. 23. It'll be an intrastate battle as the University of Central Florida Knights (8-4) take on the University of Florida Gators (6-6). The game is set to air on ESPN.

"Avast Ye: this year’s matchup for the Gasparilla Bowl is 𝘧𝘪𝘯𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘺 official," the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl tweeted Sunday.

When tickets were available, prices ranged from $15 to $70, depending on what seats you could snag, making it one of the more affordable bowl games on the college football lineup.

“We are thrilled to welcome two outstanding teams, the UCF Knights and the University of Florida Gators, with the warmth and hospitality that the Tampa Bay community is renowned for,” said Scott Glaser, Executive Director of the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl. “From today’s announcement to the moment we award the treasured Gasparilla Bowl trophy, we aim to make this an unforgettable experience for fans who have the opportunity to remain close-to-home when cheering on their team at Raymond James Stadium.”

If you're hoping to grab a standing-room-only ticket you'll want to keep an eye on the bowl game's official ticket page.