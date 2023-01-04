Tom Brady's first NFL TD pass football in preseason game up for auction

The football is cosigned by the player who caught the pass, Dane Looker.

TAMPA, Fla. — Is your home missing that one sports memorabilia piece? More specifically, an item that was once in the hands of seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady?

Well here's some good news — you can!

The first-ever NFL touchdown pass football from a 2000 preseason game from the former Tampa Bay Buc will be up for auction and is one of the highlights in the Lelands 2023 Spring Class Auction.

The football is consigned by the player who caught the pass, Dane Looker.

Other sports memorabilia up for auction are hockey legend Phil Bourque's five Penguins Stanly Cup rings, a Babe Ruth 19-28-30 Yankees signed game-used bat and Lebron James' Cavaliers game-worn jersey to pass Kobe Bryant for youngest player to reach 28,000 points.

The auction will run through April 22. To learn more, click here.

Brady made the announcement to retire from the NFL a second time in a laid-back social media video sitting on the beach, expressing how grateful he is for the support over the years.

The announcement came exactly one year after Brady first retired in 2022, only to return to the sport just weeks later to play a third season in Tampa Bay.

The future Hall of Famer helped lead the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title in the 2020 season.