TAMPA, Fla. — The question on every football fan’s mind was finally answered earlier this month when Tom Brady and the Buccaneers announced they had agreed to terms that would bring the future Hall of Famer to Tampa Bay.

But, with that mystery solved, another emerged: What number will Tom Brady wear?

The six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback has dawned the number 12 since breaking into the league 19 years ago. Every touchdown, all 541 of them, has been scored in a number 12 jersey.

However, wide receiver Chris Godwin already laid claim to that jersey number in Tampa. And, after all, he was here first. That must count for something, right?

It turns out, not really.

On Tuesday, the Buccaneers announced on Twitter that Brady would keep the number. Godwin will switch to the number 14.

Godwin led the Bucs with 9 receiving touchdowns last year. He also led the team with 1,333 receiving yards. In most cases, he’s likely to get whatever number he wants.

But Tom Brady joining your team is not like most cases.

Brady spent his entire career with the New England Patriots. He and head coach Bill Belichick built a dynasty unlike any other that’s ever been seen in professional sports, and Brady is arguably one of the greatest athletes of all time.

His jersey number has nothing to do with his accomplishments, but also, why mess with a good thing?

Not to mention, Godwin is still searching for his first Super Bowl title. Considering how much experience Brady has in that department, giving up a jersey number is likely well worth the price for a Super Bowl parade through Tampa.

RELATED: Ndamukong Suh re-signs with the Bucs

RELATED: Tom Brady vows to make Buccaneers the best they can be

What other people are reading right now:



FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter