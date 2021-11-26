War on I-4: How to watch the USF vs. UCF football game

The University of South Florida takes on the University of Central Florida at 3:30 p.m. Friday.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Everyone loves a good Florida football rivalry.

Grab your green and gold — or black and gold — because the University of South Florida is taking on the University of Central Florida at 3:30 p.m. Friday at the UCF Bounce House.

Here's how to watch the USF vs. UCF football game:

When: Friday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: The University of Central Florida Bounce House — Orlando, Florida

TV

ESPN (Channel 206 on DirecTV, Channel 140 on Dish Network)

Hulu + LiveTV (7-day free trial)

YouTubeTV (2-week free trial)

fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Live stream

Radio

Online radio

The football game is the culmination of a rivalry series between the Bulls and the Knights known as the "War on I-4" — named after the corrode diving the universities by 100 miles.

USF's current record is 2-9 while UCF is 7-4.