War on I-4: How to watch the USF vs. UCF football game

ORLANDO, Fla. — Everyone loves a good Florida football rivalry.
Grab your green and gold — or black and gold — because the University of South Florida is taking on the University of Central Florida at 3:30 p.m. Friday at the UCF Bounce House.
Here's how to watch the USF vs. UCF football game:
When: Friday at 3:30 p.m. ET
Where: The University of Central Florida Bounce House — Orlando, Florida
TV
- ESPN (Channel 206 on DirecTV, Channel 140 on Dish Network)
- Hulu + LiveTV (7-day free trial)
- YouTubeTV (2-week free trial)
- fuboTV (7-day free trial)
Live stream
Radio
- UCF- 96.9 The Game
- USF- 95.3/620 WDAE
Online radio
- UCF-TuneIn.com
- USF- iHeartradio.com
The football game is the culmination of a rivalry series between the Bulls and the Knights known as the "War on I-4" — named after the corrode diving the universities by 100 miles.
USF's current record is 2-9 while UCF is 7-4.