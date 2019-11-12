Former Florida State University football coach Willie Taggart will replace Lane Kiffin at Florida Atlantic University, Yahoo Sports has learned.
The news outlet reports Taggart -- who was fired by Florida State in November -- confirmed to reporter Pete Thamel that he would become coach at Florida Atlantic.
Reporter Bruce Feldman of The Athletic also confirmed the news.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
