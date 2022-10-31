XFL announces teams for upcoming season, includes Orlando Guardians

The 2023 XFL Season is scheduled to begin on Saturday, Feb. 18.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Sports fans, get ready because another football league is coming to TV soon!

The XFL announced Monday the names and logos for the league's eight teams, including the Orlando Guardians.

The teams included in the 2023 XFL season are both new and returning for another year. Each team contains a dynamic logo designed specifically for its team identity that matches its community's culture and history, the league said in a news release Monday.

"We could not be more excited to unveil our new team identities," Dany Garcia, chairwoman and owner of the XFL, said in a statement. "Countless hours of creative sessions and collaboration went into bringing these team brands to life.

"Each team’s identity represents the fabric of their local community while also embodying the XFL’s vision and ethos: they are authentic, dynamic, modern, and unapologetically bold. We can’t wait to see our XFL fans representing their favorite XFL teams this upcoming season.”

The XFL completed all eight teams' coaching and football operations staff earlier in October and will actively scout and potentially recruit players for the league's draft in November.

Below is a list of all the teams participating in the 2023 XFL Season:

Arlington Renegades

D.C. Defenders

Houston Roughnecks

Orlando Guardians

San Antonio Brahmas

Seattle Sea Dragons

St. Louis Battlehawks

Vegas Vipers

"Every one of these logos has a unique energy, intensity, and electricity that each team and their fans will bring on game day," Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, XFL owner, said in a statement. "Now is the time for our fans to get behind a team – THEIR team – and wear these logos and represent their city with pride.

"From the start... I have wanted to deliver our fans nothing but the best, and it is motivating to see our creative vision come to life. We have our cities, our team identities, and our rockstar coaches. Now we get to fill our rosters with hungry and deserving players that will wear their uniforms with XFL pride."

The Guardians will play their games at Camping World Stadium and be coached by Terrell Buckley, WKMG reports.

The 2023 XFL Season is scheduled to begin on Saturday, Feb. 18. Season ticket information for the Orlando Guardians can be found here.

This is the third attempt from the XFL to become a competitor to the NFL. It was originally started in 2001 but only lasted for one season before the league folded.