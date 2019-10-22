TAMPA, Fla. — The XFL just released its game schedule, and the Tampa Bay Vipers first play Feb. 15 against the Seattle Dragons.
The 10-week season begins at 2 p.m. Feb. 8 with the DC Defenders hosting the Seattle Dragons. Then at 5 p.m., the Los Angeles Wildcats play the Houston Roughnecks in Houston.
The season runs through April 11 with playoff games on April 18-19 and the championship game on April 26.
Full schedule:
Saturday, Feb. 8
Seattle Dragons at DC Defenders, 2 p.m.
Los Angeles Wildcats at Houston Roughnecks, 5 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 9
Tampa Bay Vipers at New York Guardians, 2 p.m.
St. Louis Battlehawks at Dallas Renegades, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 15
New York Guardians at DC Defenders, 2 p.m.
Tampa Bay Vipers at Seattle Dragons, 5 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 16
Dallas Renegades at Los Angeles Wildcats, 3 p.m.
St. Louis Battlehawks at Houston Roughnecks, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 22
Houston Roughnecks at Tampa Bay Vipers, 2 p.m.
Dallas Renegades at Seatlle Dragons, 5 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 23
New York Guardians at St. Louis Battlehawks, 3 p.m.
DC Defenders at Los Angeles Wildcats, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 29
Los Angeles Wildcats at New York Guardians, 2 p.m.
Seattle Dragons at St. Louis Battlehawks, 5 p.m.
Sunday, March 1
Houston Roughnecks at Dallas Renegades, 4 p.m.
DC Defenders at Tampa Bay Vipers, 7 p.m.
Saturday, March 7
DC Defenders at Houston Roughnecks, 2 p.m.
New York Guardians at Dallas Renegades, 5 p.m.
Sunday, March 8
St. Louis Battlehawks at DC Defenders, 3 p.m.
Tampa Bay Vipers at Los Angeles Wildcats, 9 p.m.
Saturday, March 14
Houston Roughnecks at New York Guardians, 2 p.m.
St. Louis Battlehawks at Tampa Bay Vipers, 5 p.m.
Sunday, March 15
Dallas Renegades at DC Defenders, 4 p.m.
Los Angeles Wildcats at Seattle Dragons, 7 p.m.
Saturday, March 21
Dallas Renegades at Tampa Bay Vipers, 2 p.m.
Los Angeles Wildcats at St. Louis Battlehawks, 5 p.m.
Sunday, March 22
New York Guardians at Seattle Dragons, 3 p.m.
DC Defenders at Houston Roughnecks, 6 p.m.
Saturday, March 28
Tampa Bay Vipers at DC Defenders, 2 p.m.
St. Louis Battlehawks at New York Guardians, 5 p.m.
Sunday, March 29
Houston Roughnecks at Los Angeles Wildcats, 3 p.m.
Seattle Dragons at Dallas Renegades, 6 p.m.
Thursday, April 2
Dallas Renegades at Houston Roughnecks, 8 p.m.
Saturday, April 4
DC Defenders at New York Guardians, 2 p.m.
Sunday, April 5
Tampa Bay Vipers at St. Louis Battlehawks, 12 p.m.
Seattle Dragons at Los Angeles Wildcats, 6 p.m.
Thursday, April 9
Los Angeles Wildcats at Dallas Renegades, 8 p.m.
Saturday, April 11
Houston Roughnecks at Seattle Dragons, 2 p.m.
Sunday, April 12
DC Defenders at St. Louis Battlehawks, 3 p.m.
New York Guardians at Tampa Bay Vipers, 6 p.m.
