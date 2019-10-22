TAMPA, Fla. — The XFL just released its game schedule, and the Tampa Bay Vipers first play Feb. 15 against the Seattle Dragons.

The 10-week season begins at 2 p.m. Feb. 8 with the DC Defenders hosting the Seattle Dragons. Then at 5 p.m., the Los Angeles Wildcats play the Houston Roughnecks in Houston.

The season runs through April 11 with playoff games on April 18-19 and the championship game on April 26.

Full schedule:

Saturday, Feb. 8

Seattle Dragons at DC Defenders, 2 p.m.

Los Angeles Wildcats at Houston Roughnecks, 5 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 9

Tampa Bay Vipers at New York Guardians, 2 p.m.

St. Louis Battlehawks at Dallas Renegades, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 15

New York Guardians at DC Defenders, 2 p.m.

Tampa Bay Vipers at Seattle Dragons, 5 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 16

Dallas Renegades at Los Angeles Wildcats, 3 p.m.

St. Louis Battlehawks at Houston Roughnecks, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 22

Houston Roughnecks at Tampa Bay Vipers, 2 p.m.

Dallas Renegades at Seatlle Dragons, 5 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 23

New York Guardians at St. Louis Battlehawks, 3 p.m.

DC Defenders at Los Angeles Wildcats, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 29

Los Angeles Wildcats at New York Guardians, 2 p.m.

Seattle Dragons at St. Louis Battlehawks, 5 p.m.

Sunday, March 1

Houston Roughnecks at Dallas Renegades, 4 p.m.

DC Defenders at Tampa Bay Vipers, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 7

DC Defenders at Houston Roughnecks, 2 p.m.

New York Guardians at Dallas Renegades, 5 p.m.

Sunday, March 8

St. Louis Battlehawks at DC Defenders, 3 p.m.

Tampa Bay Vipers at Los Angeles Wildcats, 9 p.m.

Saturday, March 14

Houston Roughnecks at New York Guardians, 2 p.m.

St. Louis Battlehawks at Tampa Bay Vipers, 5 p.m.

Sunday, March 15

Dallas Renegades at DC Defenders, 4 p.m.

Los Angeles Wildcats at Seattle Dragons, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 21

Dallas Renegades at Tampa Bay Vipers, 2 p.m.

Los Angeles Wildcats at St. Louis Battlehawks, 5 p.m.

Sunday, March 22

New York Guardians at Seattle Dragons, 3 p.m.

DC Defenders at Houston Roughnecks, 6 p.m.

Saturday, March 28

Tampa Bay Vipers at DC Defenders, 2 p.m.

St. Louis Battlehawks at New York Guardians, 5 p.m.

Sunday, March 29

Houston Roughnecks at Los Angeles Wildcats, 3 p.m.

Seattle Dragons at Dallas Renegades, 6 p.m.

Thursday, April 2

Dallas Renegades at Houston Roughnecks, 8 p.m.

Saturday, April 4

DC Defenders at New York Guardians, 2 p.m.

Sunday, April 5

Tampa Bay Vipers at St. Louis Battlehawks, 12 p.m.

Seattle Dragons at Los Angeles Wildcats, 6 p.m.

Thursday, April 9

Los Angeles Wildcats at Dallas Renegades, 8 p.m.

Saturday, April 11

Houston Roughnecks at Seattle Dragons, 2 p.m.

Sunday, April 12

DC Defenders at St. Louis Battlehawks, 3 p.m.

New York Guardians at Tampa Bay Vipers, 6 p.m.

