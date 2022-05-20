Former Buccaneers tight end, USF assistant coach Calvin Magee dies

Most recently, Calvin Magee was the offensive coordinator at Jacksonville State in Alabama.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville State offensive coordinator Calvin Magee has passed away. He was 59.

The school said the longtime college football coach died on Friday but didn't release the cause of death.

New Jacksonville State coach Rich Rodriguez hired Magee in December, the fourth school where they have worked together.

“Our hearts are broken with the loss of our beloved friend Calvin Magee,” Rodriguez said. “Calvin was a great husband, great father and grandfather, great coach, great friend and great man. He impacted my life and the lives of so many others in such a positive way."

Magee played tight end for the Bucs from 1985 to 1989 after playing college football at Southern University. The Buccaneers released a statement on the team's official Twitter account.

"Calvin Magee was part of the Tampa Bay community for many years, first as a Buccaneers player, and then as a high school and college coach," the statement reads. "We send our condolences to his family, friends and the countless players he impacted in his more than three decades coaching the game."

Magee spent last season as Duke's running backs coach. He was Rodriguez's offensive coordinator at West Virginia, Michigan and Arizona and the tight ends coach at Mississippi, where the Gamecocks' head coach was offensive coordinator in 2019.

An All-American tight end at Southern University from New Orleans, Magee earned All-Southwestern Athletic Conference honors three times. After his NFL career, Magee was part of the University of South Florida's first coaching staff in 1996 and until 2001. He also ran the offenses at Pittsburgh and New Mexico and was the American Football Coaches Association's Assistant Coach of the year with West Virginia in 2007.

“Our hearts are broken over the loss of Coach Magee, who touched many lives in just a few months here at Jacksonville State University,” Jacksonville State athletic director Greg Seitz said.