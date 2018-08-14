Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Tony Dungy will be headed to the Bucs Ring of Honor on Sept. 24, and he spoke out with candor and humility at One Buc Place on Tuesday.

He spoke on a range of issues, from National Anthem protests to the Bucs postseason chances.

Dungy said he and the Bucs organization have mended the rift that came with his firing in 2002.

"I was fired from here," he said. "But I was also hired here."

"I can't say I wasn't disappointed (in being fired), but it was a great experience for me."

Asked about the rift between President Donald Trump and the NFL, he sounded a conciliatory tone.

"If I was President ... I need to find out what they're upset about, so let me call them and see if we can have a discussion, rather than just say they're doing the wrong thing."

On the Bucs chances of making the playoffs, Dungy was encouraging, even with starting quarterback Jameis Winston out for the first three games of the season.

"When you look at the NFC, there's probably 10-12 teams that you wouldn't be crazy if you said they have a chance to win the Super Bowl."

Dungy was Bucs head coach from 1996-2002. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016.

