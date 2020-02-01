TAMPA, Fla. — A former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach has died, according to ESPN.
Sam Wyche led the team from 1992 – 1995. He made his mark in Tampa by drafting superstars Warren Sapp, Derrick Brooks and John Lynch. They became key to the franchise's only Super Bowl championship in 2002.
Wyche was best known for leading the Cincinnati Bengals to the Super Bowl in 1988.
He was 74 years old.
