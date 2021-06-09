HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — Former President Donald Trump is hosting his first sporting event since leaving office.
He'll provide commentary from ringside Saturday for an exhibition boxing match headlined by 58-year-old former heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield.
CBS News says Holyfield has not fought in a professional stint since 2011. He'll replace Oscar de la Hoya who was supposed to return to the ring to face Vitor Belfort, a former UFC champion. But de la Hoya had to drop out after he was hospitalized with COVID-19.
Trump will be joined by his son, Donald Jr., in Hollywood, Fla., for the alternate feed for the four-bout card, which will be available on pay-per-view on FITE.TV.
The former president will also be in the political spotlight, according to CBS News. This week he announced plans to hold rallies in Des Moines, Iowa, and Perry, Georgia.