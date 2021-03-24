Former USF men's basketball player releases statement on investigation into team's coaching staff

A member of the team's coaching staff is accused of making "racially charged" comments.

TAMPA, Fla. — A former University of South Florida men's basketball player made his first public statement on the recent investigation into "racially charged comments" made by a member of the team's coaching staff.

Madut Akec, 22, released a statement Tuesday evening on Twitter. In it, he says he faced "racial incidents" the past season, which caused him and his family "unexplainable" stress.

Akec makes no mention of the individual accused of making the comments, saying he is not ready to speak about the issue publicly.

"...I would like to make it known that I have always used basketball as an outlet to escape some of the hardships that I face as a black male in this society," Akec's statement reads. "But when these issues seem to follow, it becomes both uncomfortable and disturbing."

USF said they placed the employee at the center of this controversy on administrative leave while an independent review into the accusations was being conducted.

“We are aware of troubling concerns that have been reported involving a member of our men’s basketball coaching staff. We take these matters very seriously. An independent review is ongoing and the involved staff member has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of that review. We will have no further comment until that process is complete," USF wrote in a statement to 10 Tampa Bay.

Akec played forward for the Bulls the past two seasons. He is one of seven players who entered the transfer portal following the conclusion of the team's season. The other players include: Alexis Yetna, David Collins, Rashun Williams, Justin Brown, Xavier Castaneda and Luke Anderson. Five of those players are Black.