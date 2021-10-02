Free swag bags for Rays fans this weekend

The Tampa Bay Rays are headed to the playoffs. To celebrate, the team is giving out goodie bags to fans on Saturday and Sunday.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays are headed to the playoffs this week, and to celebrate, the team is showing some love to loyal fans.

This weekend the team is holding two giveaways. Fans can drive through to receive a swag bag filled with a T-shirt, koozies, car magnets and flags, as well as a yard sign.

"We are so excited to share this passion with our fans as we head to this magical run to the world series once again," Eric Weisberg, the Rays VP of marketing and creative services, said

On Saturday, the giveaway was held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. outside of the Tampa Aquarium. The Sunday giveaway will be held outside of Tropicana Field from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

After a year without fans in the stands because of COVID-19 restrictions, Weisberg said this was a nice way to give back as they anticipate big crowds for the playoff games.

"We're going to have a sellout crowd this week in the division series," he said. "And we're just excited to have the fans show their pride, put it out there, the flags, banners."