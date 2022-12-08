FSU's Dillan Gibbons wins Wuerffel Trophy

The St. Pete native received the award for exemplary community service, athletic and academic achievement.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida State offensive lineman and St. Petersburg native, Dillan Gibbons, claimed the 2022 Wuerffel Trophy Thursday night live on ESPN's The Home Depot College Football Awards Show where it was announced.

Gibbons is the first ACC player to win the award and the second from a Florida school, after Tim Tebow won the award in 2008, Florida State University said in a news release.

The FSU offensive lineman will be honored during the Heisman Trophy festivities the second weekend of December in New York City and will official receive the Wuerffel Trophy in February at the All Sports Association Awards Banquet in Fort Walton Beach, Florida.

FSU head football coach Mike Norvell immediately celebrated Gibbons, sending out a tweet that read, "INCREDIBLE!!! Special young man!"

The trophy is named after Danny Wuerffel, the 1996 national champion winning quarterback of the University of Florida Gators. He's known for his commitment to service and leadership.

The St. Pete native attended Clearwater Central Catholic before attending Notre Dame out of high school. Gibbons transferred to Florida State in 2021. He was voted captain of the 2022 Allstate Good Works Team and winner of the 2022 Jim Tatum Award as the ACC's top senior football scholar-athlete. Gibbons also created a non-profit foundation to raise finds for those in need.

On the night @GibbonsDillan wins the Wuerffel Trophy, it's worth RTing this story from last season. It's an incredible piece by Marty Smith on an incredible person and family. https://t.co/WYqP2BribY — Evan Closky (@ECloskyWTSP) December 9, 2022

"His foundation partners with collegiate ambassadors across college football and connects with charitable causes they are passionate about, including those with special medical needs, shopping with children in the community and repairing damage caused by natural disasters," FSU said. "His efforts have resulted in nearly $500,000 being raised to support meaningful causes throughout the college football community."