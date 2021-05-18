The camp is free for all kids as old as 8th grade.

TAMPA, Fla. — Looking for a chance to have your child coached by Florida State Seminoles football staff? You're in luck.

Head coach Mike Norvell and his team are traveling around the state this summer, offering kids hands-on experience, and a chance to meet its coaching staff and players.

“I am incredibly excited for this opportunity to invest in communities throughout the state of Florida,” Norvell said in a press release earlier this year. “Our focus will be on serving our state’s youth by providing a positive, impactful experience. There has been so much adversity this year and sacrifices our children have had to make. This will be an opportunity to have fun, develop athletically, and celebrate the Seminole Way.”

The free clinics are open to kids currently in 8th grade and younger and will have COVID protocols in place to help keep your little ones safe.

Those looking to register can do so online here. If you are wanting more information before sending your kid to a clinic near you, click here.

What a week with FOUR youth clinics last week! Thank you Jacksonville, Melbourne, Orlando and Kissimmee!!#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/nDok7jGUzX — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) May 17, 2021

The university will also be hosting camps for high school-aged athletes beginning in mid-June.

The full information for both camps is below, with the staff heading to the Tampa area this weekend.

Friday, May 21

Tournament Sportsplex of Tampa Bay

9330 East Columbus Dr., Tampa

5:30 p.m. – Registration begins

6:30 p.m. - 8 p.m. – Youth Clinic

Saturday, May 22

Parker Park Soccer Complex

910 Granada St., Lakeland

9:30 a.m. – Registration begins

10:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. – Youth Clinic

We’re coming to you this week



📍 Fort Myers

📍 Tampa

📍 Lakeland#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/ccB5UkhtGz — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) May 18, 2021