TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Former Memphis football coach Mike Norvell says he won’t coach the Tigers in the Cotton Bowl now that he’s taken the Florida State job.
Norvell announced the decision in a letter to Memphis fans.
The 15th-ranked Tigers (12-1) face No. 13 Penn State (10-2) on Dec. 28 in Arlington, Texas. Norvell led Memphis to an American Athletic Conference championship with a victory over Cincinnati on Saturday. He held his introductory news conference at Florida State one day later.
Memphis has named Ryan Silverfield its interim head coach while it searches for Norvell's permanent replacement.
RELATED: 'Welcome to Florida State': Mike Norvell named new head football coach
RELATED: USF hires Jeff Scott as new head football coach
