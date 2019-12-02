BRADENTON, Fla. — There's a familiar face at the Pittsburgh Pirates spring training camp in Bradenton, but you won't recognize him from baseball cards.

CBS Sports reports country superstar Garth Brooks signed a one-week contract with the team, continuing his work for Teammates for Kids, his charity which has raised $100 million.

Brooks previously worked out with the San Diego Padres and the New York Mets.

He will be with the team through Feb. 21, two days before the team plays its first spring training game.

So yes, you can say you might just see his friends in low bases at the spring training camp.

