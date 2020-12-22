Gasparilla Bowl canceled after Gamecocks bow out due to COVID-19

The bowl game wasn't able to find an opponent for the University of Alabama at Birmingham before Saturday.

TAMPA, Fla. — Hours after the South Carolina Gamecocks bowed out of the Gasparilla Bowl because of COVID-19, the game has been canceled.

ESPN Events formally announced the cancellation Tuesday evening, saying the current environment presented too many challenges.

“We looked into a number of options for UAB, but ultimately could not identify any opportunities for them to play at this time. We are appreciative of the many supporters in the community, including our new title sponsor – Union Home Mortgage, and look forward to staging the game in 2021," Scott Glaser, executive director of ESPN Events, wrote in a statement.

Tickets purchased for the Gasparilla Bowl will be refunded automatically by Etix, although it could take up to five business days for fans to see those refunds.

The game would've been played at Raymond James Stadium on Dec. 26. Earlier today, TEGNA sister-station WTLX reported at least one staff member had tested positive for COVID-19; and as a result, a high number of assistants had to go into quarantine. That pretty much ended any chance of the team making the trip to Tampa.

