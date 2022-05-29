Gators advance to Women's College World Series after run-rule win against Hokies

The University of Florida has reached the finals for the 11th time in its program history.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The University of Florida defeated Virginia Tech 12-0 in a run-rule over five innings on Sunday at Tech Softball Park in Blacksburg to advance to the Women's College World Series.

The Gators scored in every inning, including six runs in the third.

Freshman starter Lexie Delbrey and fifth-year graduate reliever Natalie Lugo helped limit a very good Hokies offense as the home side only managed to record a season-low two hits.

Florida sophomore Katie Kistler and Avery Goelz put the game largely in their team's favor as the pair created a three-run rally to eventually put the away side up four to zero.

At the top of the fifth inning, the Gators finished off Virginia Tech as shortstop Skylar Wallace worked a two to zero hitter's count and recorded her eighth home run of the season after she lifted the ball over the left-center of the field wall, her third run in the game.

Other players to get on the scoresheet were freshman Kendra Falby and Reagan Walsh, fifth-year Hannah Adams, and senior Cheyanne Lindsey.

The Gators have now reached the final stage of the season for the 11th time in its program history, outscoring opponents in the 2022 NCAA Tournament 47-10.