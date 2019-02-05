GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Freshman University of Florida Gators quarterback Jalon Jones was accused of sexual battery on two students, according to reports.

No charges were filed against the 18-year-old Jones.

According to the Gainesville Sun, college police reports said the two female students went to visit Jones and two other freshmen football players around 2 a.m. on April 6 at a residence hall.

One of the students says she and Jones were having consensual sex when the other football players walked in. Seeing what was happening, the players left, according to GatorSports.com.

The female student reportedly says she changed her mind about sex and told Jones to stop, but he wouldn't. Eventually, she was able to push him off, according to the publication.

A short time later, the other student claims she was upset over a disagreement with a friend, and Jones was consoling her when he allegedly proceeded to have sex with her without her consent, the reports say.

The student claims he only stopped when one of the other players was heard in the next room, the Gainesville Sun reported.

Both female students had rape kits administered, but neither one wanted to press charges, the newspaper said.

“We are aware of the incident reports and have followed athletic department and campus protocols,” UF spokesman Steve McClain told the newspaper.

On Tuesday, Jones applied for a transfer through the NCAA, according to CBS.

