Last week's rumors have come to fruition: The 2020 Open Championship, one of golf's four, major tournaments, has been cancelled. It is the first time since 1945 that The Open has been cancelled, and just the fourth time in the event's 150-year history. The Open was scheduled for mid-July at Royal St. George's Golf Club in Sandwich, Kent. That will be the site for the 2021 tournament, The Open announced on Monday.

However, The Open is the only one of the four majors to be cancelled outright. And it appears they will be the only one.

The other three -- The Masters, the U.S. Open and the PGA Championship -- have all been simply postponed. According to a report from Golf Digest, the PGA Tour and U.S. Golf Association do have a plan in place to play those events during the 2020 calendar year -- as well as much of the remaining, PGA Tour schedule.

Golf Digest's Joel Beall has reported that the PGA Tour, which has been postponed since the second round of The PLAYERS Championship on March 13, will resume mid-June albeit with no fans. Beall says that the first event will be The Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio, June 4-7.

Additionally, Beall reports that the PGA Championship will be shifted to August 3-9, 2020, the U.S. Open to September 17, and The Masters to November.

That last report was later confirmed by Augusta National. Chairman Fred Ridley released a memo Monday morning saying The Masters is tentatively scheduled for November 9-15, 2020.

This story will be updated as more events and time continue to become available.