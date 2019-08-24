DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — At least four people are recovering after allegedly being struck by lightning at East Lake Golf Club in DeKalb County.

The strike happened at the course that's currently hosting the FedEx Cup portion of the PGA TOUR however the tour suspended play at around 4:20 p.m. Authorities haven't released the conditions of the victims or if they were directly struck.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.

