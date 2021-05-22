x
Golf

A wild ride for Mickelson and 18 holes away from history

Mickelson shot a 70 for a one-shot lead over Brooks Koepka.
Credit: AP
Phil Mickelson hits his tee shot on the seventh hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament on the Ocean Course Friday, May 21, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. — Phil Mickelson survived a wild ride Saturday at the PGA Championship. It ended with Lefty saving par with a flop shot for a 70 and a one-shot lead over Brooks Koepka. Mickelson now is one round away from becoming golf's oldest major champion at age 50.  

Julius Boros holds the record. He was 48 when he won the PGA Championship in 1968. Koepka is going after his third PGA title in four years. He will be paired with Mickelson in the final group, a twosome of a combined nine majors. Louis Oosthuizen shot 72 and was two behind.

