The gambler who hit it big on Tiger Woods' Masters victory has a lengthy criminal record in Wisconsin.

James Adducci was presented with a check for more than $1.2 million Monday at a Las Vegas sportsbook.

Online court records indicate Adducci has had multiple run-ins with the law dating back to 2005. None of his offenses were felonies, but his record includes four convictions with domestic abuse sentence modifiers in La Crosse County.

USA Today reports that in one of the cases the victim told police she was able to dive out of her car before Adducci struck her. The same woman told police in 2017 that Adducci shoved her.

Adducci told USA Today that his criminal record has nothing to do with winning the Woods bet.