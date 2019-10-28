INZAI CITY, Japan (AP) — Tiger Woods has won the Zozo Championship to tie Sam Snead's PGA Tour record of 82 victories.

The 43-year-old American completed the rain-hit tournament on Monday, beating local favorite Hideki Matsuyama by three strokes at the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club.

Woods had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee two months ago — his fifth on the same problem joint.

He was making his first start in his 23rd season on the PGA Tour.

