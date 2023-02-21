Topgolf Live Stadium Tour coming to Raymond James Stadium in May

The unique Topgolf gaming experience is family-friendly and staged for all skill levels to enjoy.

TAMPA, Fla. — For all you Topgolf lovers, get ready for a special experience of the game coming to Tampa soon!

The Topgolf Live Stadium Tour will be arriving on May 4 and run through May 7 at Raymond James Stadium to give golfers of all skill levels the chance to enjoy the immersive experience, Tampa Sports Authority explained in a news release Tuesday.

"The four-day engagement, which is produced by REVELXP in collaboration with the Tampa Sports Authority, will provide players with the opportunity to take part in Topgolf's signature gaming experience with Raymond James Stadium serving as the backdrop," Tampa Sports Authority said in a statement.

Players at the live stadium tour will get the chance to hit golf balls at on-field targets placed between 40 and 120 yards from the tee box while having their shots traced and instantly scored.

Golfers will begin their game from the south plaza of the stadium and then start aiming at targets set up throughout the field. Tampa Sports Authority says the unique Topgolf gaming experience is family-friendly and staged for all skill levels to enjoy.

"Special safety protocols will be implemented throughout the venue to ensure Topgolf Live offers a healthy and safe environment for players and event staff, including disinfecting golf clubs, tables and hitting bays between tee times, washing golf balls after play and before re-use," Tampa Sports Authority stated.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24 on Topgolf Live's website. Tampa Sports Authority says that tee times are reserved in single-hour increments and prices begin at $60 per person for a bay of six people.

Experiential tickets will also be starting at $165. With this, players will receive one Topgolf Lifetime Membership, a $10 discount on a Topgolf Gameplay Car, two drink tickets and a behind-the-scenes tour of the stadium including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers locker rooms and pirate ship.