See you in 2022: Valspar Championship set to return to the Tampa Bay area

Mark your calendars for March 14-20, 2022.

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Some of the biggest names in golf are set to return to the Tampa Bay area next year.

The PGA Tour released its 2021-22 schedule on Tuesday, highlighting a return of the Valspar Championship at the Innisbrook Golf Resort in Palm Harbor, Florida.

It is slated for March 14-20, 2022.

The event at Copperhead Course is part of a slate of several consecutive events in Florida during the spring, including The Honda Classic in February. The Arnold Palmer Invitational and THE PLAYERS Championship all lead to the Valspar Championship in March.

Tour officials also detailed their previously announced partnership with the European Tour, which they say will allow both organizations to grow.