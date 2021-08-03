See you in 2022: Valspar Championship set to return to the Tampa Bay area

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Some of the biggest names in golf are set to return to the Tampa Bay area next year.
The PGA Tour released its 2021-22 schedule on Tuesday, highlighting a return of the Valspar Championship at the Innisbrook Golf Resort in Palm Harbor, Florida.
It is slated for March 14-20, 2022.
The event at Copperhead Course is part of a slate of several consecutive events in Florida during the spring, including The Honda Classic in February. The Arnold Palmer Invitational and THE PLAYERS Championship all lead to the Valspar Championship in March.
Tour officials also detailed their previously announced partnership with the European Tour, which they say will allow both organizations to grow.
"In totality, the 2021-22 PGA TOUR Schedule, combined with the momentum we have with our now-entrenched partnership with the European Tour, puts the PGA TOUR in a position of strength within professional golf like never before," Commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement. "We’re confident this schedule will give the world’s best players the opportunity to do what they do best – inspire and entertain our fans around the globe while helping our tournaments make a significant impact in their respective communities."