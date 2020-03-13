PALM HARBOR, Fla. — The Valspar Championship has been canceled.

The PGA Tour announced Thursday night that The Players Championship was being canceled, along with all events through the Valero Texas Open. That would include The Valspar Championship, which was scheduled for March 19-22 at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club in Palm Harbor.

Earlier in the day, the PGA had said the Valspar Championship would still be played -- just without spectators. But, it has since been called off altogether.

Organizers say people who bought tickets individually will get refunds in the next 7-10 business days, without having to request them.

"We have pledged from the start to be responsible, thoughtful and transparent with our decision process," the PGA said of The Players Championship, which had already gotten underway in Florida. "We did everything possible to create a safe environment for our players in order to continue the event throughout the weekend, and we were endeavoring to give our fans a much-needed respite from the current climate. But at this point – and as the situation continues to rapidly change – the right thing to do for our players and our fans is to pause."

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan is expected to answer questions on Friday morning.

The Valero Texas Open is slated to be held March 30-April 5 in San Antonio.

What other people are reading right now: