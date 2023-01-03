Valspar Championship to tee off this weekend: What you need to know

From elite golfers to special guests and lots of fun for even non-golf fans, here's everything you need to know ahead of the big tournament.

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Calling all golf lovers!

The PGA Tour is set to tee off this weekend in Palm Harbor with the 2023 Valspar Championship!

From elite golfers to special guests and lots of fun for even non-golf fans, here's everything you need to know ahead of the big tournament.

Players 🏌️‍♂️

Five members of the top 20 in the current world rankings will be participating in the sporting event: Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Sam Burns, Matt Fitzpatrick and Keegan Bradley, event officials announced Monday in a news release.

Thomas and Fitzpatrick will look to defend their title as Major Champions while Burns will aim to claim another Valspar for the third straight year. In 2021, Bradley was a runner-up in the competition.

“We are excited with the high quality of our 2023 field,” Tournament Director Tracy West said in a statement. “Major champions, Ryder Cup stars, fan favorites like Joel Dahmen and Harry Higgs and up and coming young players like Pierceson Coody, Cole Hammer and Ludvig Aberg who have received sponsor exemptions."

Special appearances 🏈

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers players Ronde Barber and Rob Gronkowski will be in attendance for fans and event officials to salute each player on St. Patrick's Day.

On Thursday, March 16, the tournament will honor Barber's election to the Hall of Fame's Class of 2023. The first 5,000 that attend will get a special item that commemorates Ronde Barber Appreciation Day.

"All fans are encouraged to wear Ronde Barber jerseys or Buccaneer gear," the Valspar Championship wrote on its website.

Singer Darius Ricker will host also host a concert on Saturday.

"We are also a community event, raising money for area charities," West stated. "Coupled with Darius Rucker in concert on Saturday and other activations including our Thursday salute to Rondé Barber and Gronk joining us for St. Patrick’s Day, we believe this should be a great week on the Copperhead.”

Ticket 🎟

All tickets vary in price depending on which day guests would like to attend the Valspar Championship.

All kids under the age of 15 will have free admission if they're with a paid adult. Tickets are required for those 10 years and older to access the Snake Pit Hopper, Hooters Owl's Nest and other hospitality areas.

All ticket sales are final and there will not be any refunds issued, the Valspar Championship said on its website. Also, all tickets are digital and there will not be any sort of physical tickets.

Tickets must be chosen on the day a person plans to attend when buying the ticket. Here are the following prices for each day on tournament grounds:

Thursday - $65

Friday - $70

Saturday - $80

Sunday - $60

There are more packages for fans to experience the tournament in other ways. To learn more, click here.

Parking 🅿

Fans have the choice of parking in the green, red, bronze, yellow or violet lots. Each lot varies in price and the violet lot is restricted for valet parking.

There is also handicapped parking located in the red lot.

Similar to ticket sales, all parking sales are final and non-refundable. They are also digital and there will be no physical parking passes.

To view the price of each parking lot, click here.

Other things to know ⛳

The first round of the Valspar Championship begins at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 16 and concludes at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 19. It will be held at the Innisbrook Resort. To learn more about the tournament, click here.